UP: Bride's Family Gifts Groom's Father Toy Thar After Dowry Demand, Calls Off Wedding; Video Goes Viral | X @gharkekalesh

Meerut: In an unusual protest against dowry demands, a bride's family in Solana village of Meerut handed over a toy Thar SUV to the groom's father after he allegedly insisted on receiving a real Thar as dowry. The family subsequently called off the engagement, with a video of the incident going viral on social media.

According to local reports, Shamsher, a resident of Gyanpur village, had fixed the marriages of his two sons, Mehtab and Zaid, with the daughters of Babbar, a resident of Solana village. The match was finalised around five months ago.

On Saturday morning, Shamsher reached the bride's house with his sons' wedding invitation, known as a 'chitthi'. During the visit, he allegedly demanded a Thar SUV as dowry. The demand angered the bride's family, which decided to cancel the marriages.

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The bride's family reportedly kept Shamsher and his accompanying relatives waiting at the house from morning until late at night. They eventually handed him a toy Thar instead of the vehicle he had allegedly demanded and announced that the engagement had been called off.

Toy Thar handed over during wedding ritual

The incident reportedly took place during the 'Lal Khat' ceremony, a pre-wedding ritual in the Muslim community in which the bride's family formally invites the groom's family and communicates details such as the wedding date and time.

In the viral video, Babbar can be heard handing the toy vehicle to Shamsher and saying, "You did not need a person, you needed a car. We have given you a Thar. Now drive it."

He further says that the groom's family had arrived in the morning and it was already 10 pm, adding that the vehicle demanded as dowry had been replaced with a toy Thar. He announces that the wedding had been cancelled and the engagement had been called off.

The video also shows Shamsher throwing away the toy vehicle before leaving the house.

According to the information available, Shamsher's two sons are engaged in farming. At the time of the engagement, the bride's family had allegedly given household articles and Rs 1 lakh to the groom's family.

The incident has triggered discussion in the area, with the bride's family's response drawing attention to the continuing practice of dowry demands in marriage negotiations.

There has been no independent confirmation of the allegations or any official statement from the families regarding the incident.

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