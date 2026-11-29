'Pura Kapda Pehno, Ye Nahi Chalega': Gujarat Women Confronted By Society Chairman Over Shorts & Tank Tops During Workout - WATCH |

A video of three friends standing their ground against a residential society member who allegedly objected to their workout attire has sparked a debate on moral policing and women's freedom. The man, who claimed to be the society chairman, reportedly asked two women to stop wearing shorts and tank tops while exercising outside the premises.

The video, reportedly filmed in Gujarat, shows two women and a male friend warming up for a run in an open paved area when an older man approaches them and begins questioning their clothing. The exact location of the incident remains unknown.

Man Insists Women Wear Full-Length Clothes

The confrontation begins with the man objecting to the women's shorts and tank tops, insisting that they should wear full-length clothes instead. He allegedly claims that, as the society chairman, he has the authority to dictate what residents and visitors can wear within the premises.

However, the three friends refuse to accept his demands and question him about the alleged dress code. They ask him to point out where such a restriction is officially mentioned, arguing that they are simply preparing for a workout and are not violating any rules.

The man continues asserting his authority and reportedly threatens to call the police. Meanwhile, the trio remain composed, carry on with their stretches and refuse to let the confrontation disrupt their exercise. The man is eventually seen walking away.

Woman Calls Out Moral Policing In Viral Instagram Video

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Anusha Rebello criticised the man's behaviour, describing it as moral policing. She said the friends were not willing to let someone else's regressive attitude spoil their evening workout.

"Apparently, shorts and tanks are a threat to “family values"," she wrote in the caption.

Rebello also revealed that the owner of the property they were staying at later reached out to them and apologised for the society member's conduct.

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"The best part? The Airbnb owner actually called us, apologised for how the society member behaved, and was genuinely so sweet and understanding about the whole situation. Because at the end of the day, the problem was never what we were wearing. It was the mentality," she added.

Internet Supports Trio, Criticises Society Member

The video has since triggered conversations online, with several users applauding the friends for calmly challenging the man's alleged attempt to dictate their clothing choices. Others shared experiences of facing similar scrutiny over their attire in residential complexes and public spaces.

One user commented, "If Uncle's thinking is ancient, Uncle should not engage in any modern conveniences. Well handled by you lot."

Another wrote, "Keep going. That guy is trying to show off some power."

"Always an unfit uncle trying to tell women what to do about their clothes and fitness," another user remarked.

A fourth commented, "Really don't get when people will start thinking more progressively. Glad this got recorded."