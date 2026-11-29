'Tum Apne Ghar, Hum Apne': Meerut Bride's Family Hands 'Toy Car' To Groom's Relatives, Call-Off Wedding After Mahindra Thar Demand - VIDEO |

A family in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut reportedly came up with an unusual way to respond after the groom's side allegedly demanded a Mahindra Thar as dowry. Instead of agreeing to the demand, the bride's relatives handed over a miniature toy version of the popular SUV, leaving the groom's family reportedly embarrassed.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Solana village, where the groom's family had arrived for a customary pre-wedding meeting. What began as a routine wedding-related visit allegedly took an unexpected turn following a demand for the luxury vehicle.

Groom's Family Allegedly Demands Mahindra Thar As Dowry

According to reports, a man identified as Shamshere, who belongs to Gyanpur village, had arranged his son's marriage with a woman from Solana.

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He visited the bride's residence on Saturday morning, carrying his son's 'chitthi', a customary letter exchanged between families during wedding preparations.

However, the meeting reportedly took an awkward turn when Shamshere allegedly asked the bride's family to provide a Mahindra Thar SUV as dowry.

Bride's Family Hands Over Toy Thar

Rather than confronting the groom's relatives immediately, the bride's family reportedly hosted them at their home throughout the day, keeping them there from morning until evening.

But when the visitors were preparing to leave, the bride's relatives delivered an unexpected response to the alleged demand. Instead of handing over the expensive SUV, they presented the groom's side with a toy model of a Mahindra Thar.

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The unusual gesture reportedly left the groom's family embarrassed. The incident has drawn attention for the bride's family's unconventional response to the alleged dowry demand.

Dowry demands and exchanges remain a concern in India, despite the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, which prohibits giving, taking or demanding dowry. The law makes such demands punishable, regardless of whether the marriage eventually takes place.