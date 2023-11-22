UP: BJP To Organise 'Namo Kabaddi' League For Rural Youths Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls | Pexels

To engage rural youth and expand its influence, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to organize Kabaddi matches in Uttar Pradesh villages ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Named the 'Namo Kabaddi' league, the initiative aims to connect two crore farmers and two lakh youths across the state. The league will be held in all 403 assembly segments, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath scheduled to felicitate the top three teams.

Details of the Namo Kabaddi initiative

The Namo Kabaddi matches are scheduled to commence with much fanfare in all assembly segments from December 4. BJP's district, assembly, and block units are actively involved in the event, aiming to engage a maximum number of rural youths.

According to BM Shukla, the regional Chief of BJP’s Kisan Morcha, youths aged 18 to 40 will be invited to participate in these Kabaddi matches, with a special focus on encouraging farmers and rural youth to join the 'Namo Kabaddi' league. During the matches, BJP office-bearers will inform players and viewers about government welfare schemes. The matches will be organized statewide, with the Lucknow Kabaddi league scheduled for January, and district matches to be completed before December 25.

BJP's efforts to increase rural voter base

A senior UP BJP leader mentioned the party's effort to increase its rural voter base. The idea for the league arose during a meeting with panchayat representatives, recognizing the potential to attract the 60 to 65 percent of the state's population residing in villages. The initiative not only aims to connect with new youth voters but also intends to understand the challenges faced by farmers in rural areas. During the Namo Kabaddi league matches, union ministers, local MPs, and legislators will felicitate farmers and rural youths.