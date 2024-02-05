UP: BJP Plans Major Overhaul In Lok Sabha Candidates, Up To 40% Of Sitting MPs May Be Denied Tickets

PTI

As the Lok Sabha election fever intensifies, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for a significant overhaul in its candidate roster, with indications suggesting that up to 40 percent of sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) may be replaced with fresh faces.

Insider sources reveal that the party's leadership has already finalised a list of 74 potential candidates. However, the final decision on candidates for six out of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh awaits the green light from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

74 seats' selection decided

“The selection process for 74 seats is almost final. The list is based on the data collected from party-conducted surveys and considerations of caste equilibrium,” the source said adding that an internal survey was carried out to evaluate the performance of the sitting MPs.

In a strategic move, BJP's coalition partners such as Apna Dal (S), Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) of Om Prakash Rajbhar and and Nishad Party are anticipated to get five to six seats collectively.

Some constituencies might witness candidates from allies

Notably, some constituencies might witness candidates from the allies, contesting under the BJP banner. “This collaborative approach underscores the coalition's cohesion and shared electoral objectives,” the source said.

At present, the candidate selection process is underway under the watchful eyes of National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, General Secretary Organization BL Santosh, and other central leaders. Their deliberations also entail consultations with prominent state-level party leaders. The announcement of candidates is poised to commence post the BJP National Executive meeting scheduled in Delhi on February 17 and 18.

Prime Minister's Decisive Role

Certain key constituencies such as Mathura, Bareilly, Sultanpur, Ghaziabad, Pilibhit, and Kanpur Nagar hold pivotal significance, and decisions regarding the incumbents of these seats rest squarely upon the shoulders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among the incumbents under scrutiny are seasoned politicians like Hema Malini, Santosh Gangwar, Maneka Gandhi, General V.K. Singh, Varun Gandhi, and Satyadev Pachauri. Notably, concerns about the age factor of some candidates are being weighed, given that Santosh Gangwar, Satyadev Pachauri, and Hema Malini all hover around the age of 75. Meanwhile, local BJP leaders express reservations about extending tickets to Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi.

Revamping Strategy

In a bid to fortify its electoral prospects and fulfill the ambitious 'Mission 80', the BJP is diligently strategizing to nominate candidates after exhaustive deliberations for each constituency. As part of this revamp, nearly 40 percent of the existing MPs could be denied tickets this time. The party aims to inject fresh leadership into the electoral fray, possibly tapping into the reservoir of state government ministers and party functionaries. Anticipation mounts as the initial roster of party candidates is expected to surface before the official notification for the Lok Sabha elections.

Akhilesh Yadav's claims

Earlier, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav had said that BJP is reluctant to release candidates' list because it will replace all the MPs barring one. He even said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also change his constituency from Varanasi. People are angry because of the nati-giovernment policies of the BJP governments and fearing their anger the BJP is planning to change candidates.

As the political landscape braces for a whirlwind of change, the BJP's meticulous candidate selection process underscores its determination to navigate the electoral arena with renewed vigor and purpose.