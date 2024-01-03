UP: Bike Catches Fire Amid Chaos At Petrol Pump In Kanpur; Horrific Video Surfaces | Twitter

Kanpur: A huge crowd was seen at the petrol pumps across the country on Tuesday (January 2) due to the strike announced by the truck drivers over the new Hit and Run Law. There was chaos at petrol pumps as people feared a shortage of petrol and diesel over the next few days. Many people rushed to the petrol pumps to get their tanks full. Amid such chaos, an incident of fire came to light from a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The video of the incident is doing rounds on scoial media.

A bike caught fire at the petrol pump

A bike caught fire at the petrol pump amid the chaos and huge crowd at the petrol pump which is located in the south. The bike rider reached the petrol pump to fill the petrol in his bike. While the worker at the petrol was fueling the bike, suddenly the vehicle caught fire inside the petrol pump. Acting swiftly, the people present at the petrol pump threw the bike out of the pump.

#कानपुर - दक्षिण के एक पेट्रोल पम्प में उस समय हड़कंप मच गया ज़ब बाइक में पेट्रोल भरवाते हुए गाडी में आग लग गयी। आनन फानन में जलती हुई बाइक को पम्प से बाहर फेंका गया। फिलहाल एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया। साउथ जोन के बर्रा बाईपास चौराहें पर बने पेट्रोल पम्प का मामला। @Uppolice… pic.twitter.com/tkSrfMYRuN — Divas Pandey (@divaspandeylive) January 2, 2024

A major disaster was averted

A major disaster was averted as the people present at the spot threw the burning bike out of the petrol pump. The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the people after taking the bike out of the petrol pump doused the fire. It can also be seen in the video that a huge cloud of black smoke emanated out of the petrol pump as soon as the bike caught fire.

The fire could have turned major

The incident could have been major as there were many people present on the petrol pump during the time of the fire. The fire could have turned major if it had engulfed the petrol pump. The alert people at the petrol pump made a prompt decision to throw the bike out of the pump and douse it outside. The reason for the fire is not ascertained yet.

There were long queues at the petrol pumps

Mobile phones are prohibited at the petrol pumps while fueling the vehicles as there are chances that the petrol could catch fire. There were long queues at the petrol pumps in Kanpur amid the announcement of a strike by the auto, tempo, truck and bus drivers.