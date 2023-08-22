UP: Bangladeshi Woman Sania Akhtar Reaches Noida With Kid, Alleges Indian Man Married & Deserted Her (WATCH)

The woman from Bangladesh with her kid in India |

A Bangladeshi woman alleged that an Indian man living in Noida had married her three years ago and that they have a kid and added that her husband had now refused to return to Bangladesh and live with her. The woman has reached India on a visa to "take her husband back," she said. The woman, Sania Akhtar, also claimed that the man, identified as Saurabh Kant Tiwari, was refusing to get back with her and she has even approached the police in the matter.

Man married her in Dhaka, Bangladesh

The woman narrated her full story to the police. According to her, Saurabh Kant Tiwari, an Indian man who was living and working in Bangladesh's Dhaka had married her after courtship.

The woman also claimed that Saurabh married her in a Muslim marriage ceremony. The woman said that the couple also have a kid. She has come to India with the child, as could be seen in the video.

Woman says man told her he would return but didn't

The woman claimed that while she was pregnant, the man told her one day that he had to return to India for some work and promised her that he would soon be back. However, he didn't not return, she said. Saurabh worked in Dhaka at the Culti Max energy private limited, said Sania.

The woman has said that she wants to live with Saurabh, irrespective of whether Saurabh tells her to live with her in India or Bangladesh.

When the woman reached Nodia and learnt about her presence here, she was detained by Noida Sector 62 police and is kept at a detention centre, said reports.

