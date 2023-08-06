After Seema Haider, Karachi-Based Amina Marries Indian Man In Online Nikah

Representational pic |

After Seema Haider now it's Amina who is coming from Pakistan to India after her online nikah with a Jodhpur man that took place on Wednesday.

The qazis carried out the nikah rituals in Jodhpur, with the bride Amina present in Karachi saying "Qubool hai" three times.

Online nikah because of non-availability of visa

The groom Arbaaz is an advocate and the younger son of contractor Mohammad Afzal, who lives in the inner city area of Jodhpur. The engagement was arranged in Karachi but due to the non-availability of a visa, the nikah was performed online.

The in-laws of Amina will apply for a visa along with nikahnama.

In this unique wedding, family members of both sides performed were connected through video conferencing. Two big LED screens along with laptops were installed at the venue.

The father of the groom Mohammad Afzal said that the bride's side had applied for a visa but it was getting delayed. With the wishes of both sides, we decided to solemnise the marriage in an online mode.

Such weddings are not news, says groom

Arbaz said that such weddings are not new and had happened in the past as well. The online wedding took place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will now wait for the bride and her family members to get the visa and come to Jodhpur. A small function will be organized than”, Arbaz said,

There are many families in Jodhpur and other border cities of Rajasthan who have relatives in Pakistan and such marriages are common in this area.

Mohammad Afzal said that such relations with Pakistan have been going on for a long time. The bride from Pakistan is happy to come to Jodhpur and the girls there and their families also want to get married in Jodhpur. We also have relatives there.

