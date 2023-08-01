Anju Who Married Pakistani Friend Calls Her Husband In India, Says 'Will Take Children To Pakistan'

Anju |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Anju Thomas, the woman who crossed the border and allegedly married her Pakistani friend after converting to Islam, called her husband here in India and said that she will take her two children to the neighbouring country as well. Anju’s father Gaya Prasad Thomas told the reporters on Tuesday that she called her husband Arvind Meena, a resident of Rajasthan and put forth her demand.

Gaya Prasad said, “She is now threatening my son-in-law. She called him and said that the children have to be taken to Pakistan. She said that the children are hers and she has the right over them.”

Gaya Prasad further reiterated once again that Anju is dead for him, since she left her home and went to Pakistan.

Police Keeping An Eye On Thomas Family

On the other hand, Gwalior police have started a full fledged investigation into the Thomas family after MP home minister Narottam Mishra’s instructions.

On Tuesday, the police called Anju's father for questioning at Bona village in Tekanpur. Along with this, all the documents of Anju and her father have been seized by the police. Gwalior SP Rajesh Singh Chandel has said that Anju's entire family is under police surveillance.

Call Records Being Checked

SP Chandel said, “All the documents of Anju's family are being checked. Their mobile records are also being investigated. Apart from this, a team is being formed to investigate where Anju's family has relatives and what is their background. When did Anju's father convert to Christianity and what is the story behind it?”

Security agency officials are also constantly keeping an eye on Anju's family.

Notably, Anju told her father during a video call that the reports of her wedding with Nasrullah were a 'rumour' and baseless.

