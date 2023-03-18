 UP: Arrested criminal smokes cigarette in police van; Baghpat police cracks down on officials after video goes viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Arrested criminal smokes cigarette in police van; Baghpat police cracks down on officials after video goes viral

UP: Arrested criminal smokes cigarette in police van; Baghpat police cracks down on officials after video goes viral

In this viral video, you can see that a miscreant is sitting inside a police jeep. He has handcuffs on his hand. This criminal is making a reel while smoking in the police jeep.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
UP: Arrested criminal smokes cigarette in police van; Baghpat police cracks down on officials after video goes viral | Screengrab

A shocking video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat where an arrested criminal can be seen smoking a cigarette in a police van with no fear.

In this viral video, you can see that a miscreant is sitting inside a police jeep. He has handcuffs on his hand. This criminal is making a reel while smoking in the police jeep. The arrested criminal is identified as Anas alias Anna's son Anish, who was arrested by the police and sent to jail.

At the same time, while being taken in the jeep, he made a reel smoking cigarette and made it viral on social media. At present, this video of Baghpat has become a topic of discussion among the people.

Baghpat police cracks down on officials involved

Soon after the video went viral, the Baghpat Police took cognisance of it an further took strict action against the police official seen in the video. In a statement issued by the Baghpat Police, the police mentioned that a police official named, Kapil was suspended for negligence while performing his duty.

Disciplinary action has also been taken against another official named, Sanjeev Kumar from the Baghpat police station by the concerned department.

SP warns all officers after the incident

"Superintendent of Police has directed all the police personnel/officers of the district not to do any act which is against the law. Strict punitive action will be taken against the concerned if the act/fact contrary to the law comes to notice," said the statement.

Read Also
Death toll in UP cold storage roof collapse rises to 10, CM sets up probe panel; shocking visuals...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Arrested criminal smokes cigarette in police van; Baghpat police cracks down on officials after...

UP: Arrested criminal smokes cigarette in police van; Baghpat police cracks down on officials after...

Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh alleges ₹600 crore scam in PDS

Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh alleges ₹600 crore scam in PDS

Karnataka: Newly inaugurated by PM Modi, Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway flooded after moderate...

Karnataka: Newly inaugurated by PM Modi, Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway flooded after moderate...

Garbage Fire: NGT imposes ₹100 Cr fines on Kochi Corporation for neglect of duties

Garbage Fire: NGT imposes ₹100 Cr fines on Kochi Corporation for neglect of duties

Congress questions SEBI inaction on Adani stocks

Congress questions SEBI inaction on Adani stocks