UP: Arrested criminal smokes cigarette in police van; Baghpat police cracks down on officials after video goes viral | Screengrab

A shocking video has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat where an arrested criminal can be seen smoking a cigarette in a police van with no fear.

In this viral video, you can see that a miscreant is sitting inside a police jeep. He has handcuffs on his hand. This criminal is making a reel while smoking in the police jeep. The arrested criminal is identified as Anas alias Anna's son Anish, who was arrested by the police and sent to jail.

At the same time, while being taken in the jeep, he made a reel smoking cigarette and made it viral on social media. At present, this video of Baghpat has become a topic of discussion among the people.

UP : हाथ में हथकड़ी और सिगरेट के छल्ले। ये अनस उर्फ अन्ना है। बागपत पुलिस ने किसी केस में पकड़ा है। जीप के अंदर ही इसने रील बना ली। बगल में बैठा सिपाही सस्पेंड हुआ। pic.twitter.com/L7PjZPcsH4 — Sachin Gupta (@sachingupta787) March 18, 2023

Baghpat police cracks down on officials involved

Soon after the video went viral, the Baghpat Police took cognisance of it an further took strict action against the police official seen in the video. In a statement issued by the Baghpat Police, the police mentioned that a police official named, Kapil was suspended for negligence while performing his duty.

Disciplinary action has also been taken against another official named, Sanjeev Kumar from the Baghpat police station by the concerned department.

SP warns all officers after the incident

"Superintendent of Police has directed all the police personnel/officers of the district not to do any act which is against the law. Strict punitive action will be taken against the concerned if the act/fact contrary to the law comes to notice," said the statement.