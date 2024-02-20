UP: Amethi Wants A Rematch Between Rahul Gandhi And Smriti Irani

As Rahul Gandhi's cavalcade leaves Amethi and moves towards Rae Bareli, it has left a dust of speculation about a potential rematch between Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

People, party workers want Rahul to contest seat

"Why cannot we see another electoral contest between the two. Both Rahul and Smriti are political heavyweights and this contest would sure be a marquee event," said Santosh Rai, a teacher of a local Inter College in Jais.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections, Irani clinched victory over Rahul Gandhi, marking the third loss for the Congress in the constituency.

Throughout Monday, during Rahul'sBharat Jodo Naya Yatra, speculation lingered about whether Rahul or other senior Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge who was also present, would address the anticipation surrounding Rahul's candidacy.

Despite the enthusiastic support witnessed at the 27 welcome points along Rahul's 40-km yatra route, where party cadres urged him to contest again, Rahul remained tight-lipped. At one such instance in Gandhinagar, local Congress cadres passionately advocated for his candidacy, citing a desire for redemption after the 2019 defeat.

Congress leaders keep mum on Rahul's potential candidacy

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh further fueled the suspense by emphasising the significance of the region beyond electoral considerations, labeling the yatra as a journey to underscore core values.

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai echoed sentiments of retaining the seat within the family but stopped short of confirming Rahul's candidacy for 2024.

"I know people of Amethi want a re-match. But, I am in no.position to comment now," he said.

Irani attacks Rahul during Amethi visit

In the absence of a definitive statement, Union Minister Smriti Irani seized the opportunity to assert her presence in Amethi, criticizing absenteeism among certain political figures until election season.

Responding to queries about Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's absence from Rahul's yatra, Irani questioned his leadership credentials, referencing her own past electoral contest against multiple opponents in 2019.

The anticipation surrounding Rahul Gandhi's potential candidacy continues to grip Amethi, as political dynamics unfold in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.