UP: Ahead Of Consecration In Ayodhya, Yogi Govt To Hold Recital Of Ramayana, Hanuman Chalisa In Every District

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File Image

Lucknow: Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya the Yogi Government of Uttar Pradesh has made big plans to create a religious atmosphere across the state.

The UP Government has decided to organize recitals of Ram Charit Manas and Hanuman Chalisa in all the prominent temples of the state. The tourism department of UP has been asked to provide a budget for this programme which would be held in every district. According to the officials of the tourism department, the recital of Ramayan/Hanuman Chailsa would be organized just before the consecration between January 14 to January 22. The Sriram Janambhoomi Teerth KshetraTrust and Yogi Government has chalked out details for various religious events scheduled to be held before consecration. The trust has given a month-long consecration ceremony the name of `Ramotsava’. During this recital of Ramayana and Hanuman Chailsa is to be organized.

As per the plans of the UP Government the recital of Ramayan & Hanuman Chailsa would be organized in important temples of each district. Renowned artists nominated by the department of culture would be invited for this.

Regional Tourist Officer (RTO), RP Yadav informed that the Tourism & Cultural Council in every district would be entrusted with the job of organizing these recitals. The department would arrange funds for this week-long programme. The proposal for this recital programme will be prepared very soon, he said. This programme would be held in Ayodhya and other districts also.