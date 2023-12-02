UP: 5 Killed After Speeding Truck Crushes Auto Rickshaw Near Gurudwara In Agra; Tragic Visuals Surface

A tragic accident took place in Agra on Saturday afternoon as a speeding truck colliding with an auto rickshaw which resulted in the death of five passengers and injured one on National Highway 19.

The crash took place near the Gurudwara Guru Ka Taal crossing on the Sikandra highway.

The truck was coming in from Transport Nagar and was being driven at a high speed which is why the driver lost control and smashed the rickshaw which was stationary at a red light.

All the deceased people were inside the rickshaw which the truck hit it from behind at around 3pm.

The accident led to massive traffic jam on the highway as the cops had to first break the mangled remains of the auto free after it got stuck underneath the truck and then remove the bodies one by one.

"We received information that a truck and auto have collided on the National Highway. 5 people have died in the incident and one person is injured...Situation is under control at the spot. "...Necessary legal action will be taken in the matter," said DCP Suraj Kumar Rai.