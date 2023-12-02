 UP: 5 Killed After Speeding Truck Crushes Auto Rickshaw Near Gurudwara In Agra; Tragic Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: 5 Killed After Speeding Truck Crushes Auto Rickshaw Near Gurudwara In Agra; Tragic Visuals Surface

UP: 5 Killed After Speeding Truck Crushes Auto Rickshaw Near Gurudwara In Agra; Tragic Visuals Surface

The crash took place near the Gurudwara Guru Ka Taal crossing at around 3 pm IST on the Sikandra highway in Agra.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 06:33 PM IST
article-image

A tragic accident took place in Agra on Saturday afternoon as a speeding truck colliding with an auto rickshaw which resulted in the death of five passengers and injured one on National Highway 19.

The crash took place near the Gurudwara Guru Ka Taal crossing on the Sikandra highway.

The truck was coming in from Transport Nagar and was being driven at a high speed which is why the driver lost control and smashed the rickshaw which was stationary at a red light.

All the deceased people were inside the rickshaw which the truck hit it from behind at around 3pm.

The accident led to massive traffic jam on the highway as the cops had to first break the mangled remains of the auto free after it got stuck underneath the truck and then remove the bodies one by one.

"We received information that a truck and auto have collided on the National Highway. 5 people have died in the incident and one person is injured...Situation is under control at the spot. "...Necessary legal action will be taken in the matter," said DCP Suraj Kumar Rai.

Read Also
UP Shocker: PAC Constable Held For Raping, Filming Obscene Video & Threatening Woman In Agra
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: 5 Killed After Speeding Truck Crushes Auto Rickshaw Near Gurudwara In Agra; Tragic Visuals...

UP: 5 Killed After Speeding Truck Crushes Auto Rickshaw Near Gurudwara In Agra; Tragic Visuals...

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP,...

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2018, Exit Poll 2023, Updated List Of Winners; BJP,...

'Government Servant, Not Personal': Bihar Lady Constable Slams Magistrate For Asking To Bring Water;...

'Government Servant, Not Personal': Bihar Lady Constable Slams Magistrate For Asking To Bring Water;...

Video: Leopard Spotted In Delhi's Sainik Farm, Forest Department Team Reaches Spot

Video: Leopard Spotted In Delhi's Sainik Farm, Forest Department Team Reaches Spot

Chennai Shocker! 20-Year-Old Ashiq Kills Girlfriend In Hotel, Posts Picture Of Her Lifeless Body On...

Chennai Shocker! 20-Year-Old Ashiq Kills Girlfriend In Hotel, Posts Picture Of Her Lifeless Body On...