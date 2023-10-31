UP: 4-Year-Old Among 5 Killed In Accident After Car Rams Into Tree In Hardoi |

Five people of the same family including a four-year-old kid were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in rammed with a tree here in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi area.

The accident took place on the Bilhaur-Katra highway late Monday evening.

Police Shares Details On The Accident

Superintendent of Police, Hardoi, Durgesh Kumar Singh said, "Four people and a four-year-old child were going from Barakanth village to Nayagaon in a vehicle, but on the way, their vehicle lost control and collided with a tree."

"All of them were brought to the hospital where doctors said they were were brought dead...," SP Singh added. "Further action is being taken," he added.

Another Accident Reported Recently

Seven children were injured after the school van they were travelling in collided with another vehicle in Sadar Bazar Road area in southwest Delhi on Oct 17 in the afternoon, police said. According to police, on Tuesday at 01:18 PM, a PCR call regarding an accident of a van carrying students and injured was received at Police Station Delhi Cantt.

Officials said that the accident occurred when the van collided with another vehicle in front of Radha Krishan Mandir.

Six to seven students, aged between 6 and 7 years, were injured in the accident and were taken to Cantt. Hospital for first aid. Most of the students were later taken to other hospitals by their parents, the police said.

Driver Of Other Vehicle Held

The driver of the van identified as Balvir was referred to DDU Hospital for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle, Naveen was apprehended by the police.