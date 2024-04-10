UP: 3-Yr-Old Girl's Mutilated Body Found In Rampur, Police Denies 'Human Sacrifice On Eid' Report; Woman Accused Held

Image used for representational purpose only

In a shocking case, the mutilated body of a 3-year-old girl was found days after she had gone missing. The police found the body that was dumped on an open plot in the village Bilaspur. Police also clarified on reports and rumours by Sudarshan news channel that the girl had died due to human sacrifice ahead of Eid. Police said that it was clearly a case of murder due to personal reasons and that the accused, a 20-year-old woman known to the father of the girl was arrested. The girl's father, Danish, had filed a missing complaint with the police after the girl went missing on April 7.

Earlier, there were claims made by certain handles and Sudarshan news channel that the girl was killed as part of "qurbani" (offering) before Eid. The police statement proves that the human sacrifice or qurbani angle was false.

Police clears the air

The Rampur police took to social media platform (X) and informed about the shocking case. Police said that they found the girl's body dumped in an open plot.

Both the legs of the girl were chopped off and her head was put inside a plastic cover. Police also said that the girl's body had marks as stray animals would have attacked the dead body since the body was out in the open for two days.

A woman friend of girl's father killed the girl

Police informed how the girl was killed by a woman known to her father. Police said that the girl's mother had learnt about her father's friendship with another woman and how that had caused an issue between the couple and the woman.

A few days back, when the girl went out to buy sweets or toffee, the woman known to her father took her home and then killed her. She then cut the legs of the girl and dumped the body in the open plot near her house. Police said that she was arrested and already under custody.