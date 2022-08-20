UP: 2 people die of suffocation at Mathura's Banke Bihari temple on Janmashtami

Thousands of devotees thronged the famous temple to offer prayers and participate in the rituals. | ANI

At least two people died due to overcrowding during Janmashtami celebrations at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, the police said. The incident took place during midnight celebrations at Banke Bihari temple.

Thousands of devotees thronged the famous temple to offer prayers and participate in the rituals, leaving very little room to breathe. The incident happened at over 2 am during Mangla Arti at the temple.

Soon after several fainted at the venue, police were forced to restrict the entry of people inside the temple.

The police said, "During Mangla Arti at Bankey Bihari in Mathura, one devotee fainted at exit gate of temple due to which movement of devotees was restricted. As their was huge crowd, many inside the premises were suffocated due to humidity. 2 people lost their lives."

"We received 2 bodies, one of a male and one of a female, that were brought dead. 5 patients were admitted, of which two were referred as they had more uneasiness with less oxygen levels due to suffocation; rest discharged," Dr DP Singh, CMS, District Combined Hospital, Vrindavan

A video shared by the news agency showed massive crowd gathered at the Banke Bihari temple. Police are also seen carrying a person, who fainted due to suffocation from overcrowding.

On the special occasion of Janmashtami, the entire city of Mathura was illuminated as it is believed it is the 'Krishna Bhoomi' or the 'birthplace of Lord Krishna'.

Earlier in the day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had visited the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura and had reiterated his commitment to preserve and promote the spiritual heritage of the state.

He said, "Paritranaya Sadhunam Vinashaya Cha Dushkritam', the teachings of Lord Shri Krishna, inspires our thoughts, our actions and our vision. Lord Krishna arrived on this earth about 5,000 years ago from today and his 'leelas' are celebrated in every part of the country and the world even today."