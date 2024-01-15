 UP: 15-Year-Old Student Makes Fake Call To IndiGo Customer Care, Threatens To Down 40 Planes In Residential Area; Detained
The call contained alarming information about the alleged downing of 40 planes belonging to Indigo Airlines in residential areas. The revelation caused immediate concern and led to a swift response from authorities. The youth made the call to the IndiGo Airlines customer care on Thursday (January 11).

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Indigo flight | File Photo

Kanpur: In a surprising incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a high school student made a threatening call to Indigo customer care using his father's phone. The call contained alarming information about the alleged downing of 40 planes belonging to Indigo Airlines in residential areas. The revelation caused immediate concern and led to a swift response from authorities. The youth made the call to the IndiGo airlines customer care on Thursday (January 11).

A specialised crime branch team initiated an investigation

Officials based in Delhi promptly reached out to the Uttar Pradesh Police to address the gravity of the situation. A specialised crime branch team, leveraging surveillance methods, initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the call.

The diligent police work led them to a 15-year-old student

The diligent police work led them to a 15-year-old student residing in the San West Para area. Upon reaching the location, the police began interrogating both the father and the son based on the mobile number used to make the call.

He also felt like doing something mischievous

When the police questioned the student about the reason behind making the call, he said that after seeing the news about the Ukraine-Russia war and the Hamas-Israel conflict, he also felt like doing something mischievous. There are reports that the student currently regrets his actions.

The crime branch has taken the minor student into custody

The crime branch has taken the minor student into custody and seized his mobile phone. A case is being filed against the student under Section 506 for making threats based on the written complaint of the station in-charge.

