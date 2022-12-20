UP: 1 killed, 10 injured in road accident after bus collided with container truck due to heavy fog |

Gautam Buddh Nagar: One person is reportedly killed and at least 10 people are injured in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar when a bus collided with a container vehicle due to heavy fog in Dankaur area early Tuesday, police said.

The bus was carrying 60 passengers. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said.

More details are awaited.