e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: 1 killed, 10 injured in road accident after bus collided with container truck due to heavy fog

UP: 1 killed, 10 injured in road accident after bus collided with container truck due to heavy fog

The bus was carrying 60 passengers. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
UP: 1 killed, 10 injured in road accident after bus collided with container truck due to heavy fog |
Follow us on

Gautam Buddh Nagar: One person is reportedly killed and at least 10 people are injured in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar when a bus collided with a container vehicle due to heavy fog in Dankaur area early Tuesday, police said.

The bus was carrying 60 passengers. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said.

More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UP: 1 killed, 10 injured in road accident after bus collided with container truck due to heavy fog

UP: 1 killed, 10 injured in road accident after bus collided with container truck due to heavy fog

Cosmetics purchase: An unhealthy practice?

Cosmetics purchase: An unhealthy practice?

Gurugram: Club owner, woman found dead after birthday celebrations, 2 other women critical;...

Gurugram: Club owner, woman found dead after birthday celebrations, 2 other women critical;...

J&K: 3 terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shopian

J&K: 3 terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shopian

International drug cartel | NIA arrests 9 Lankans from Tiruchi camp

International drug cartel | NIA arrests 9 Lankans from Tiruchi camp