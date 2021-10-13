'Unsubstantiated rumours': Former PM Manmohan Singh's condition stable, undergoing routine treatment, says AICC secretary Pranav Jha

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was on Wednesday evening admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital after he complained of weakness following a fever, reports said. However, the 89-year-old Congress leader is stable and is undergoing routine treatment, said AICC secretary Pranav Jha.

Taking to Twitter, Jha wrote: "There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern."

Meanwhile, prayers for the early recovery of the former prime minister poured in from a host of leaders across party lines.

"Praying for quick recovery and good health of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji who has been admitted to AIIMS," said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Union minister Ashwani Kumar, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also wished Singh a speedy recovery.

Among others, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi and NCP's Nawab Malik also prayed for the ex-prime minister's good health.

In April this year, Singh was admitted to the hospital due to the coronavirus infection.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 09:00 PM IST