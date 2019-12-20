Unnao Rape Case: Kuldeep Sengar gets life imprisonment, asked to pay victim Rs 25 lakh

BJP expelled MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar sentenced to life imprisonment by Delhi's Tis Hazari Court. The court has ordered Sengar to pay Rs 25 lakh to the victim as compensation.

The court had on Monday convicted Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bangarmau, for raping a girl at his residence in Unnao, where she had gone seeking a job.

The court convicted him under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 (c) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which pertains to penetrative sexual assault committed against a child by a public servant.

The co-accused Shashi Singh, who allegedly took the minor to Sengar, was afforded the benefit of the doubt and let off by the court.