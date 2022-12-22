Union Minister Piyush Goyal withdraws his 'Inka bas chale to desh ko Bihar bana dein' remark

Union Minister Piyush Goyal | Photo: PTI

Today, Union Minister Piyush Goyal removed a contentious remark on Bihar that had sparked an uproar in parliament from state MPs and called for an apology.

When RJD member Manoj Jha was addressing the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the minister made the remark.

Interrupting Jha, Piyush Goyal had said: "Inka bas chale to desh ko Bihar bana dein (if he had his way, he would turn the entire country into Bihar."

Today in the Parliament Goyal issued a clarification, "Let me clarify that I have no intention to insult either Bihar or people of Bihar. If it has hurt anyone's sentiment, I immediately withdraw that statement," the minister said in Rajya Sabha.

Bihar deputy CM shared the video

Tejashwi Yadav, the deputy chief minister of Bihar, shared the video of the conversation between a member of his party and Goyal yesterday.

"Look at the insult of Bihar and Biharis by an unwise and arrogant (vivekheen aur ahankari) Union minister. Projects worth ₹ 2.5 lakh crore were taken away from his home state Maharashtra to Gujarat and he could not utter a word. This shows his standing," Tejashwi Yadav said on Twitter.

देखिए,कैसे एक विवेकहीन व अहंकारी केंद्रीय भाजपाई मंत्री सदन के अंदर बिहार और बिहारियों का अपमान कर रहे है?



इनके गृह राज्य महाराष्ट्र से 2.5लाख करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट्स गुजरात चले गए लेकिन बेचारे चूँ तक नहीं कर सके,यही इनकी हैसियत है।



बिहार BJP के नाकारा सांसदों ने जमीर बेच दिया है। pic.twitter.com/vPqozVUu1l — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) December 21, 2022