Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, January 11, tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

On Twitter, the union minister informed, "I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested."

I have tested positive for Covid 19 today with mild symptoms. Following all the necessary protocols, I have isolated myself and I am under home quarantine. I request all those who have come in contact with me to isolate themselves and get tested. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 11, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:02 PM IST