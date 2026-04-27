Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's 'No AC' Claim Slammed Online, Netizens Call Out Contradictions | Video | File Pic

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently claimed that he avoids using air conditioning, saying he travels without AC, does not sit in a cooled environment, and carries an onion to cope with extreme summer heat. He made these remarks during a gathering, and they were captured on video. The statement, however, has sparked debate given the apparent contrast with his lifestyle.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's Statement

“Nah meri gaadi mein AC chalti hai, nah main AC ke vatavaran mein baithta hoon. Aur jab log mujhse puchte hain ki May-June ke mahine mein, 51-degree ki garmi mein, main kahta hoon ki yeh Chambal ki chamdi hai,” Scindia said.

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“Aur doosri baat bataun? Main thoda jawaan dikhta hoon, par meri aatma thodi buddhi hai,” he added, pulling an onion out of his pocket.

“Pocket mein pyaaz le jao aur tumhe kuch nahi hoga. Yeh purani cheezein hain, jaise Ayurveda ab aage badh raha hai, waise hi inhe hamein nahi bhoolna chahiye,” he went on to say. “June ke mahine mein 51-degree bhi ho toh sirf sar par paani daalo, jeb mein pyaaz rakho, bhagwan ka naam lo, aur bas,” he added.

Scindia’s comments have been severely criticised on social media platforms.

Neitzens React

One user, Veena Jain, said that he resides in the expansive Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior, a property with over 400 rooms where numerous air conditioners are installed. He is also known to own several luxury cars equipped with high-end air conditioning, while his office in Delhi is fully air-conditioned.

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She added that his remarks amounted to mocking people who cannot afford air conditioners in their homes. Instead of working to improve their economic conditions so they too can afford such comforts, she said, he was misleading and fooling poor people.

Following his comments on ACs, netizens dug up pictures showing him sitting in air-conditioned rooms, exposing what they called a hypocritical stance.

“He isn’t helping with power cut issues but giving advice that’s not relevant at all. Do you really think daily wage workers can carry an onion the whole day while working? Stay quiet if you can’t give useful tips,” wrote one user on ‘X’.

Another user, Kuldeep, wrote on ‘X’, “If these kinds of people become our ministers, then India is bound to be doomed. Bhagwan bhala kare India ka, kyunki aise gawaar logon se kya expect karna. Please don’t vote for these idiots, use the NOTA option during voting.”

Scindia’s remarks come at a time when India is witnessing an unusually early and intense rise in temperatures, even before the onset of peak summer. With May yet to begin, large parts of the subcontinent are already experiencing heatwave-like conditions, placing the country among the hottest regions globally.

According to real-time data from AQI.in, India currently dominates global temperature rankings, with nearly 96 cities featuring among the world’s top 100 hottest locations, underscoring the widespread severity of the heat across multiple regions.