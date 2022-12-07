e-Paper Get App
Union Minister Chaubey calls Bihar CM Nitish Kumar 'victim of impotence'

The statement has broiled a controversy because of Chaubey's choice of words.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 05:21 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister calls Bihar CM Nitish Kumar a 'victim of impotence' | Twitter
Patna: In an attempt to criticise the Bihar govt amid the reports of various crimes recorded in the past two days, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey called state's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a "victim of impotence".

'Nitish ji should resign'

"Chief Minister Kumar and the Bihar government have become victims of impotence. I say this because people are being killed and crime reports are pouring in from everywhere in the state but the government is being totally insensitive," Choubey said while interacting with reporters in Bihar's Kaimur.

"Men entered houses forcefully and raped women. Women have had their arms set on fire with petrol. Six spine chilling incidents have been recorded in a short span. Its like a jungle raj there. I want to tell Nitish ji, that you can't run Bihar any more. You should resign," Chaubey added further.

article-image

