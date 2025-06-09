Union Home Minister Amit Shah Vows 2026 NDA Sweep In Tamil Nadu & West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Pic

Madurai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the NDA would form governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing a packed hall of BJP workers in Madurai, Shah launched a scathing attack on the Stalin-led government in TN, accusing it of corruption, misgovernance, and ignoring the will of the people. “This Karyakarta Sammelan will be remembered as the starting point of DMK’s downfall,” Shah said.

“In 2026, Tamil Nadu will elect an NDA government led by the BJP and AIADMK.” Taking a swipe at Chief Minister MK Stalin’s jibe that the BJP cannot defeat the DMK, Shah responded, “You are right, Stalin ji — I cannot defeat the DMK. But the people of Tamil Nadu can and will.”

Shah listed alleged scams involving the DMK regime, including a ₹4,600 crore sand mining scam, a ₹39,000 crore TASMAC liquor scam, and irregularities in nutrition kits meant for the poor. “This stolen money could have built classrooms in every school across the state. But the DMK chose to loot,” he alleged. He also accused the DMK government of ignoring rising caste-based violence and crimes against women and senior citizens.

“Law and order is deteriorating while the state government looks the other way,” Shah said. The Home Minister contrasted the DMK’s track record with the BJP’s development-oriented governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “India’s economy has grown from $1.9 trillion to $4.19 trillion in just a decade under Modi ji,” he said, claiming Tamil Nadu received `6.80 lakh crore from the Centre over 10 years — a sharp rise from `1.53 lakh crore during the UPA era.

Before addressing the gathering, Shah offered prayers at the Meenakshi Temple and chaired a meeting of the state BJP core committee. His visit comes just days after the DMK held its general council meeting in the same city, launching fresh attacks on the Centre. State BJP president Nainar Nagendran and leader K Annamalai echoed Shah’s resolve. “The mission is to unseat the DMK in 2026,” said Annamalai, urging party cadres to take the message to every doorstep.