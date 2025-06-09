 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Vows 2026 NDA Sweep In Tamil Nadu & West Bengal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnion Home Minister Amit Shah Vows 2026 NDA Sweep In Tamil Nadu & West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Vows 2026 NDA Sweep In Tamil Nadu & West Bengal

“In 2026, Tamil Nadu will elect an NDA government led by the BJP and AIADMK.” Taking a swipe at Chief Minister MK Stalin’s jibe that the BJP cannot defeat the DMK, Shah responded, “You are right, Stalin ji — I cannot defeat the DMK. But the people of Tamil Nadu can and will.”

N ChithraUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Pic

Madurai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the NDA would form governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing a packed hall of BJP workers in Madurai, Shah launched a scathing attack on the Stalin-led government in TN, accusing it of corruption, misgovernance, and ignoring the will of the people. “This Karyakarta Sammelan will be remembered as the starting point of DMK’s downfall,” Shah said.

“In 2026, Tamil Nadu will elect an NDA government led by the BJP and AIADMK.” Taking a swipe at Chief Minister MK Stalin’s jibe that the BJP cannot defeat the DMK, Shah responded, “You are right, Stalin ji — I cannot defeat the DMK. But the people of Tamil Nadu can and will.”

Read Also
'A Leader Of The Opposition Who Uses Such Language Is Not Fit To Hold That Post': Bihar Deputy CM...
article-image

Shah listed alleged scams involving the DMK regime, including a ₹4,600 crore sand mining scam, a ₹39,000 crore TASMAC liquor scam, and irregularities in nutrition kits meant for the poor. “This stolen money could have built classrooms in every school across the state. But the DMK chose to loot,” he alleged. He also accused the DMK government of ignoring rising caste-based violence and crimes against women and senior citizens.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content

“Law and order is deteriorating while the state government looks the other way,” Shah said. The Home Minister contrasted the DMK’s track record with the BJP’s development-oriented governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “India’s economy has grown from $1.9 trillion to $4.19 trillion in just a decade under Modi ji,” he said, claiming Tamil Nadu received `6.80 lakh crore from the Centre over 10 years — a sharp rise from `1.53 lakh crore during the UPA era.

Read Also
‘From Hiding Mom’s Call To Sonam Declining Offer To Return,’ How Clues By Meghalaya’s Local...
article-image

Before addressing the gathering, Shah offered prayers at the Meenakshi Temple and chaired a meeting of the state BJP core committee. His visit comes just days after the DMK held its general council meeting in the same city, launching fresh attacks on the Centre. State BJP president Nainar Nagendran and leader K Annamalai echoed Shah’s resolve. “The mission is to unseat the DMK in 2026,” said Annamalai, urging party cadres to take the message to every doorstep.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised...

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Punjab Police Bust Narco-Hawala Cartel Operated From Jail; 6 Arrested, 4.5 Kg Heroin Seized

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Heart-Wrenching! Evil Mother Kills 6-Year-Old Daughter By Drowning Her In Water Tub In Karnataka's...

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

Invest UP Unveils GCC Policy 2024 At Lucknow Conclave To Boost Global Investments

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...

'We Are All Proud': PM Modi Meets Operation Sindoor Delegations Who Represented India Abroad, Lauds...