'A Leader Of The Opposition Who Uses Such Language Is Not Fit To Hold That Post': Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha On Rahul Gandhi

Ayodhya: The BJP has come down heavily on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, following his recent remarks on the elections with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha saying, "A leader of the opposition who uses such language is not fit to hold that post."

He also criticised Rahul Gandhi for raising doubts about the Constitutional institutions.

Sinha, who reached Ayodhya for a two-day program on Sunday, said, "They carry the Constitution book in hand and yet raise doubts about constitutional institutions. This reflects their mindset. They do not truly believe in the Constitution or its institutions. A leader of the opposition who uses such language is not fit to hold that post."

Meanwhile, in Bettiah, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal also targeted Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

"Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav always deny the truth. In the seats they win, they think they won because of their merit and where they lose, they think the Election Commission has created some problem there. Instead of learning from their mistakes, they blame the Election Commission," said Jaiswal.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Maharashtra assembly election held in November 2024 was "rigged" and claimed the same could happen in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

Earlier, in a post on X, Gandhi shared his article published in a newspaper, explaining the "rigging" in the Maharashtra assembly polls. "Maharashtra assembly elections in 2024 were a blueprint for rigging democracy. My article shows how this happened, step by step," Gandhi said on X.

The former Congress President explained a five-point process. He said that step one includes rigging the panel that appoints the Election Commission, followed by adding fake voters to the electoral roll.

He further claimed that the next steps include inflating the voter turnout, targeting the bogus voting exactly where the BJP needs to win and hiding the evidence."Step 1: Rig the panel for appointing the Election Commission; Step 2: Add fake voters to the roll; Step 3: Inflate voter turnout; Step 4: Target the bogus voting exactly where the BJP needs to win; Step 5: Hide the evidence," Gandhi said.

He further labelled rigging as "match-fixing", saying that the side cheats might win the game but damage institutions and destroy public faith in the result."It's not hard to see why the BJP was so desperate in Maharashtra. But rigging is like match-fixing, the side that cheats might win the game, but will damage institutions and destroy public faith in the result. All concerned Indians must see the evidence. Judge for themselves. Demand answers," the Rae Bareli MP said.

Gandhi warned that the "match-fixing" of Maharashtra would come to Bihar next, where the polls are due later this year, and then "anywhere" the BJP was losing elections. "Match-fixed elections are a poison for any democracy," he added.

