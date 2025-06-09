Gujarat: Ahmedabad Mobile Phone Trader Brutally Attacked With Sticks By Gang After Refusing ₹50 Lakh Extortion Demand; Video Viral |

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): A 36-year-old electronics and mobile phone trader in Ahmedabad was violently attacked by a group of ten men in the early hours of Sunday after he refused to pay a Rs 50 lakh extortion demand. The shocking incident occurred around 2 am near a railway crossing and was captured on CCTV.

The victim, Kamlesh Santani, who runs a shop in the Ghodasar area for the past 16 years, had earlier confided in his friends Bhaveshdan and Arvindgiri about extortion threats from a man named Jay Gadhvi. On Sunday, after receiving a call from Gadhvi, Kamlesh went to his shop accompanied by his friends.

As they stood outside the shop, three motorcycles and a four-wheeler arrived at the location. Gadhvi, along with an associate identified as Vishal alias Ulio and several unidentified accomplices, approached the shop carrying sticks and knives. Others exited the car armed similarly.

According to an India Today report citing the FIR, Gadhvi charged at Kamlesh but was initially restrained by Arvindgiri. However, the rest of the group surrounded Kamlesh and began beating him mercilessly with sticks. Vishal allegedly stabbed him in the right cheek and also struck him with a cement block. Gadhvi too attacked him with a stick.

In the CCTV footage posted on X by Gujarati news portal, Waah Gujarat, Kamlesh can be seen collapsing from the assault, but his friends and the shop’s security guard, managed to pull him away. Yadav quickly alerted the police control room, and officers soon arrived at the scene. Kamlesh was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries.

Kamlesh Had Been Dealing With Gadhvi and Vishal

The report further reveals that Kamlesh had previous dealings with both Gadhvi and Vishal, who had visited his shop several times. An earlier dispute had escalated between them. On May 2, while Kamlesh was vacationing with his family in Nainital, Gadhvi allegedly made a WhatsApp call demanding Rs 50 lakh to let him operate in Puneetnagar. He threatened to destroy Kamlesh’s shop and harm him if he refused.

8 Booked Including Gadhvi & Vishal

On June 8, just hours after Kamlesh returned to Ahmedabad, Gadhvi called again and summoned him to the shop, where the premeditated attack took place. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Jay Gadhvi, Vishal alias Ulio and six others under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Gujarat Police Act. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the accused.