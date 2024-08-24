 Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Chhattisgarh On For Key Security Meetings
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnion Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Chhattisgarh On For Key Security Meetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Chhattisgarh On For Key Security Meetings

The key focus of this high-profile meeting will be to review strategies for combating Maoism and to discuss effective measures to eradicate the insurgency within a specified timeframe.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 02:58 AM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Chhattisgarh on a three-day tour starting Friday. He is expected to arrive in Raipur around 10:00 PM via an aircraft from the BSF or the Air Force. Shah's visit is considered crucial for addressing the issue of Maoist insurgency.

During his stay in Raipur, Amit Shah will chair an inter-state coordination meeting with high-level security officials from Maoist-affected states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The meeting will also involve top security officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The key focus of this high-profile meeting will be to review strategies for combating Maoism and to discuss effective measures to eradicate the insurgency within a specified timeframe. Reports suggest that simultaneous operations across all affected states could be considered, and discussions will also address border-related issues between states. Additionally, the meeting will emphasize the surrender policy for Maoists.

Read Also
Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Flag Off BJP's 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' In Ahmedabad On...
article-image

During the election period, senior BJP leaders had promised that Maoism would be eradicated within three years.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Court Rules Minor's Consent Irrelevant In Gang Rape Case, Sentences 21-Year-Old Man
Mumbai: Court Rules Minor's Consent Irrelevant In Gang Rape Case, Sentences 21-Year-Old Man
Bombay HC Restrains Maharashtra Bandh Call, Cites Unconstitutional Impact And Public Inconvenience
Bombay HC Restrains Maharashtra Bandh Call, Cites Unconstitutional Impact And Public Inconvenience
Navi Mumbai: Body Of Missing 35-Year-Old Businessman Found, Police Launch Search For Partner Amid Mystery Car Abandonment
Navi Mumbai: Body Of Missing 35-Year-Old Businessman Found, Police Launch Search For Partner Amid Mystery Car Abandonment
Mumbai: 3 Minors Assaulted In Separate Incidents, Including Rape And Sexual Harassment
Mumbai: 3 Minors Assaulted In Separate Incidents, Including Rape And Sexual Harassment

Apart from the security meetings, Amit Shah will also inaugurate the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Raipur. He is expected to return to Delhi on the afternoon of August 25. In light of his visit, local authorities have heightened security measures, deploying mine-protected vehicles (MPVs), drones, and snipers at his residence.

Read Also
Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Flag Off BJP's 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' In Ahmedabad On...
article-image

Home Ministry officials will accompany Shah during his visit. He will spend three days in Raipur, where he will receive updates and reports on Maoist activities from surrounding states. The Director General of Police (DGP) of Chhattisgarh has prepared a report for presentation at the meeting.

Chhattisgarh's Home Minister Vijay Sharma stated that Shah's visit will involve a review of actions taken against Maoism and efforts to create a conducive environment for Maoists' surrender. Sharma noted that the state has made significant progress in the past six months, with around 150 Maoists killed in various encounters and numerous surrenders and arrests made.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Chhattisgarh On For Key Security Meetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Chhattisgarh On For Key Security Meetings

Chattisgarh: Raipur's Russian Light Metro Project Shrouds Into Controversy As BJP Leader Accuses...

Chattisgarh: Raipur's Russian Light Metro Project Shrouds Into Controversy As BJP Leader Accuses...

Kolkata: Bengali Actress Payel Mukherjee Claims Bike-Borne Miscreant Attacked Her, Broke Car's...

Kolkata: Bengali Actress Payel Mukherjee Claims Bike-Borne Miscreant Attacked Her, Broke Car's...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Sanjoy Roy, Main Accused, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Sanjoy Roy, Main Accused, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Haryana BJP Election Committee, Led By CM Nayab Saini, To Release First Candidate List For Assembly...

Haryana BJP Election Committee, Led By CM Nayab Saini, To Release First Candidate List For Assembly...