 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Postpones All West Bengal Programmes After Stampede At Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah Postpones All West Bengal Programmes After Stampede At Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah postponed his scheduled programmes in West Bengal on Sunday following a stampede at Kolkata’s Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. He expressed grief over the casualties, spoke to CM Suvendu Adhikari and said he would visit the hospital to meet the injured.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 17, 2026, 11:20 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Postpones All West Bengal Programmes After Stampede At Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Postpones All West Bengal Programmes After Stampede At Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal | X @KunalGhoshAgain & File Pic

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has his programmes in West Bengal scheduled for Sunday in the wake of a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata.

He will visit the hospital to meet the injured on Sunday.

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In a message posted on X, Shah said,"I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter."

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He prayed for the peace of the departed souls and extended deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Shah said the administration is making arrangements to ensure best possible medical treatment for the injured.

"I am postponing all my scheduled programs in West Bengal tomorrow to visit the injured in the hospital. I pray to Ma Durga that all the injured individuals recover swiftly," he wrote.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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