Union Home Minister Amit Shah Lambasts Congress & Opposition INDIA Coalition; Vows Self-Reliant India By 2047

Union Home Minister Amit Shah |

Union Home and Co-operation Minister Amit Shah delivered a scathing critique of the Congress party and opposition alliances, affirming a vision for a self-reliant India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership by 2047. Speaking at a gathering in the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Monday, Shah took a pointed swipe at political rivals, emphasising the imperative of prioritising national interests over familial agendas.

In a thinly veiled reference to the INDIA bloc, Shah condemned what he termed as the "2G, 3G, and 4G" coalition, branding it as a nexus of corruption and dynastic politics. The minister's remarks underscored a narrative of contrast, positioning the current administration's governance ethos against what he characterised as entrenched nepotism within certain political factions.

During his two-day visit to the union territory encompassing Daman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Diu, Shah engaged in grassroots outreach, distributing kits to beneficiaries of flagship government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana. This initiative, part of India's Sankalp Siddhi Program, aimed to bolster the government's commitment to inclusive development and welfare.

Addressing the assembled audience, Shah advocated for organizing a "Bhagwat Saptah" to highlight the myriad developmental initiatives undertaken by the Modi-led government. His speech resonated with themes of progress and national pride, exemplified by the recent completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya under the Prime Minister's stewardship.

In a thinly veiled rebuke aimed at Rahul Gandhi's ambiguous stance on the Ram Temple issue, Shah lauded the decisive action taken by the Modi government, culminating in the establishment of a grand temple honoring Lord Ram. The implicit contrast drawn between the incumbent administration's resolve and the perceived indecision of political adversaries framed the discourse around leadership and governance effectiveness.

Expanding his critique to encompass broader opposition alliances, Shah delineated a binary choice for voters: a government led by a "patriotic" Prime Minister Modi or a coalition characterized by what he termed as "parivarvadi" interests. He reiterated allegations of corruption and nepotism levied against opposition leaders, positioning the ruling dispensation as a bulwark against systemic malaise.

Highlighting legislative reforms, Shah underscored the Modi government's commitment to revamping outdated colonial-era laws to prioritise justice over punitive measures.

However, despite the government's developmental agenda, concerns were raised about the logistical arrangements at the public meeting in Silvassa, where attendees endured sweltering conditions without adequate shelter.