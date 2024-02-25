Lok Sabha Polls: '1 Seat Was Left Last Time,' Amit Shah Gives Success Mantra To BJP Workers In MP's Khajuraho

MP: '1 Seat Was Left Last Time,' Amit Shah Gives Success Mantra To BJP Workers In Khajuraho |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union home minister Amit Shah is on a tour of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. After meeting with BJP workers in Gwalior, he reached Khajuraho where he attended the booth workers conference. Shah has come to give the mantra of victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to BJP workers and officials. He reiterated the saffron party's slogan of winning 400 seats in the general elections.

"I have come to appeal to the voters. One seat was left in Madhya Pradesh in 2019 general elections. Fill Modi ji's jholi by giving all 29 seats in the 2024 elections and cross the 400 seats mark nationwide," he said.

After attending the booth committee conference at the Mela Ground in Khajuraho, he will reach Bhopal to interact with prominent citizens and the families who have benefited from schemes of the state and central governments at Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium. After this, we will leave for Daman at 6.20 pm.

'Welcome the leaders coming from Congress'

Earlier, Shah held a meeting with Gwalior and Chambal Cluster Management Committee at Hotel Adityaaj in Gwalior. Shah told the workers that he wants BJP to win all the 29 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming elections. “We have to increase 370 votes at every booth, after this we will have a massive victory,” he said. In the 2019 elections, BJP won 28 Lok Sabhs seats of the state, while Congress won one (Chhindwara).

Shah said, “If those workers who are not respected in Congress want to join BJP, then they should be welcomed.”

Along with Shah, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, BJP state president VD Sharma, union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also came to Gwalior. Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar accompanied Shah till Hotel Adityaaj, after which he returned.