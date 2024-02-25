Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah In MP To Review BJP's LS Election Preparations | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior to review the BJP's preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Amit Shah arrived at the Gwalior airport where he was received by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president V.D. Sharma, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar. The Home Minister, who is on a day-long tour to the state, will chair a series of meetings with the party leaders from the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Home Minister to interact with citizens

The Minister will also address a public rally in Khajuraho, the Lok Sabha constituency of state BJP chief V.D. Sharma. In the evening, Amit Shah will arrive in Bhopal where he will interact with prominent citizens and the families who have benefited from schemes of the state and central governments.

Party functionaries said Amit Shah's visit is to motivate the cadres to ensure the party wins all 29 seats from MP, and also work on a plan to get more votes per booth. In the 2019 polls, the BJP won 28 seats, while the Congress got only the Chhindwara seat, which is the stronghold of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.