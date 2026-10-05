Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech Disrupted In Madanapalle, Chandrababu Naidu Steps In | Video | @Benarasiyaa

Amaravati: A disruption during Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s address at a government function in Madanapalle on Saturday has turned the spotlight from an ambitious horticulture project to a wider political question, can governments demand public patience and discipline when economic anxieties are increasingly shaping public sentiment?

Sitharaman’s address disrupted amid slogans

Minister Sitharaman was speaking in Telugu at the foundation-stone ceremony for the Global Horticulture Hub and Indian School of Agriculture when a section of the audience began whistling, shouting and raising slogans, repeatedly interrupting her address. Despite her appeal for silence, the disturbance continued, prompting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to intervene.

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Naidu steps in to restore order

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu rose from his chair, walked towards the front of the stage and took the microphone, visibly displeased with the conduct of the audience.

“When the Union Minister is speaking, behaving without discipline like this is not right. This is not a good practice. Every gathering has its own dignity and that dignity must be maintained,” he warned.

The Chief Minister’s intervention brought the gathering under control, after which Sitharaman resumed her speech.

The incident provided an unusual political image at a programme designed to showcase the strength of the Centre-State partnership, the Union Finance Minister, surrounded by the top leadership of Andhra Pradesh’s ruling alliance, having to pause her address until the Chief Minister stepped in to restore order.

Niramala Sitharaman, however, maintained her composure and continued her speech in Telugu. She also praised Naidu’s vision and his commitment to the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Disruption overshadows development-focused event

The event itself was intended to project a very different message. The horticulture hub and agriculture school, being developed with Reliance’s involvement, are being positioned as major investments in agricultural modernisation, skills, technology and value addition. Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani was present on the stage. But the political optics of the disruption were difficult to ignore.

Incident comes amid wider economic debate

The episode comes amid intense national debate over the economy, particularly the rupee’s depreciation, foreign-exchange reserves and the performance of Indian equity markets. Critics of the Narendra Modi government have increasingly sought to turn these indicators into a political narrative, arguing that headline economic growth does not necessarily translate into relief for households confronting rising living costs and shrinking investment returns.

They point to the rupee crossing the ₹96-per-dollar level, a sharp weekly fall in foreign-exchange reserves and prolonged weakness in the Sensex and Nifty as evidence of growing financial pressure. Claims about the precise market and reserve figures have become part of a larger political contest over how India’s economic performance should be judged.

For the Opposition, the argument is straightforward, GDP growth and large investment announcements mean little to families if food, fuel, education, healthcare and other essential expenses continue to strain household budgets.

The ruling alliance, on the other hand, has a different pitch as CM Naidu has consistently argued that Andhra Pradesh needs a close working relationship with the Centre to attract investment, secure infrastructure support and accelerate development. The TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance has made Centre-State coordination a central element of its political strategy. That made the Madanapalle episode particularly significant.

Reason for disruption remains disputed

There are differing accounts about why sections of the audience were agitated, and the disruption by itself cannot establish that they were protesting economic issues. What is beyond dispute is that Sitharaman’s address was interrupted and that CM Naidu considered the behaviour serious enough to personally intervene.

His message was about discipline and institutional respect. The Opposition’s likely reading will be about public frustration and economic accountability.

For the BJP-led Centre, the larger challenge is therefore not merely maintaining order at public meetings. It is ensuring that economic achievements are felt beyond government statistics and investment announcements.

Because political speeches can demand silence. Economic performance, ultimately, has to earn the public’s attention.