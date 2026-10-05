‘Stop All Flights To & From Russia’: Dhruv Rathee Sounds Alarm Amid Ukraine War Escalation

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee |

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has called for an immediate suspension of all flights to and from Russia, warning countries against waiting for a potentially serious situation to emerge before taking preventive measures.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a post on X, Rathee said, “All countries should immediately STOP ALL FLIGHTS to and from Russia,” while urging authorities not to wait until the situation turns into “another pandemic.” He argued that even if his concerns ultimately prove unfounded, a two-week flight restriction would be a limited measure, whereas failure to act in the event of a serious threat could have “disastrous” consequences.

Remarks amid Russia-Ukraine war

Rathee’s remarks come amid heightened uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war, with Moscow stepping up its attacks against Ukraine in recent days.

Russia has vowed to intensify strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv would expand attacks on Russian oil refineries. Moscow has also reported strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure and vessels in the Black Sea.

Escalation raises security concerns

The escalation has raised fresh concerns over the security situation in Ukraine, particularly as Russian attacks have increasingly targeted critical infrastructure, including bridges, ports and energy facilities.

At the same time, Ukraine has continued launching long-range drone attacks against targets inside Russia, further intensifying the aerial dimension of the conflict.