Delhi Police Probe Into Dhruv Rathee’s ‘Hindu Deities’ Video Underway, Details Sought From Google, YouTube

Police are awaiting platform data as they investigate a complaint over alleged derogatory remarks in Dhruv Rathee’s video | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, September 10, 2026: The Delhi Police on Thursday informed a Delhi court that its enquiry into a complaint against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee over a video concerning several revered Hindu figures is still underway. Police have sought electronic evidence and account details from Google and YouTube as part of the probe.

Police filed a status report before Chief Judicial Magistrate Niharika Kumar Sharma, informing the court that the video contained allegedly derogatory and offensive statements concerning several revered Hindu figures and had allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

Court Had Sought Status Report

On June 9, the court directed the Delhi Police to file an Action Status Report on a complaint submitted by Amita Sachdeva on March 22, 2026. She alleged that the video distorted Hindu scriptures, insulted Sanatan Dharma and promoted communal disharmony.

Sachdeva alleged that Rathee made false and malicious statements suggesting that revered Hindu figures, including Lord Ram and Sita, consumed non-vegetarian food and alcohol by selectively or inaccurately referring to Hindu scriptures.

Police subsequently initiated an enquiry and examined the video in connection with the allegations.

Police Seek Details From Google, YouTube

During the enquiry, police issued a notice to Google and YouTube seeking information. The platforms sought clarifications regarding the enquiry, the relevance of the account and video, and the specific content under investigation.

Police said they were furnishing the required clarification and submitting a fresh request to Google and YouTube for the necessary details. A response from the platforms is awaited.

Police told the court that they could file a final status report after receiving and examining the information from Google and YouTube and completing the enquiry.

High Court Proceedings And GAC Order

The police report also disclosed that Sachdeva had approached the Delhi High Court over the video.

On July 3, the High Court directed the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) to decide her appeal expeditiously. On July 15, the GAC ordered the video’s removal, saying it had a tendency to hurt religious sentiments.

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On August 11, the High Court took note of the GAC order and recorded that Google and YouTube had subsequently restricted access to the video within India.

Police have sought reasonable time from the court to complete the enquiry and submit their final report.

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