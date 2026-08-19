Video: Dhruv Rathee Questions Hindu Outfits Over Viral Video Allegedly Showing Obscene Dance During Kanwar Yatra

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on Wednesday shared a purported video showing two women allegedly performing an obscene dance on a moving truck during a Kanwar Yatra, and questioned the silence of Hindu right-wing organisations over the footage.

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Sharing the video on social media, Rathee wrote, “Where is RSS, Bajrang Dal, Sangh Parivar? They are totally silent on this insult to Hinduism. Did they not get funding to protest against this?”

The video has been widely circulated across social media platforms, with users making different claims about its origin. While some claimed it was filmed in Siwan, Bihar, others said it was from Uttar Pradesh. Some social media users also alleged that the incident took place in a BJP-ruled state.

The authenticity, location and date of the video could not be independently verified. The FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral footage.

Rathee’s post triggered a debate online, with several users condemning the purported performance and questioning the response of organisations such as the RSS and Bajrang Dal. Others criticised the circulation of unverified claims surrounding the video.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage undertaken by devotees of Lord Shiva during the Hindu month of Shravan.