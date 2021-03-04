Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Citizens can register and book an appointment for vaccination using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through the Aarogya Setu app.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad have also got vaccinated against COVID so far.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,66,16,048 vaccine doses have been given to the beneficiaries in the country against COVID-19 till today.

Meanwhile, as many as 17,407 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths were reported from India in the last 24 hours.