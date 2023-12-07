Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Conducts Aerial Survey Of Areas affected by Cyclone Michaung In Tamil Nadu

UNION DEFENCE MINISTER TAKES STOCK | ANI

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducted an aerial survey of cyclone Michaung affected areas of Tamil Nadu on Thursday and held discussions with Chief Minister MK Stalin to assess the damage.

National Disaster Management Authority, Police, Navy and other authorities were also present of the meeting between the Union Minister and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister after the ariel survey.

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conducts an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu #CycloneMichuang pic.twitter.com/dmXUSpJS2c — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Rajnath Singh briefed on Cyclone

During the meeting the Defence Minister was briefed on the cyclone, the damage caused and the relief needed from the Centre.

Earlier in the day, the Defence Minister took to X to post, "Leaving New Delhi for Chennai to assess the flood situation caused due to 'Michaung' Cyclone in Tamil Nadu. Shall conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and also review the situation with the State Government."

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu and the state’s chief secretary, accompanied the Defence Minister during his aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the State.

Centre releases relief funds for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, the Central government on Thursday released in advance its share of the second instalment of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) of Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu as both the states are affected by cyclonic storm Michaung.

#WATCH | Chennai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hold a meeting with officials to review the flood-like situation in the wake of #CycloneMichuang pic.twitter.com/OBaK7VYzHi — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Several areas in Chennai continued to reel under severe waterlogging conditions on Thursday due to heavy rainfall in the region following Cyclone Michaung's landfall two days ago.

#WATCH | Chennai: On flood-like situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "I took an aerial survey followed by a one-to-one meeting with the Chief Minister and a review meeting with the concerned officials. Together we are putting up an effective response to the situation… pic.twitter.com/1srkmRnirT — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Aftermath of Cyclone Michaung

Various parts of the city including a petrol pump at Pallikaranai area, Jerusalem College of Engineering remained inundated after heavy rainfall. The waterfalls at the Kodaikanal Hills in Dindigul district also swelled and overflowing due to heavy rainfall the region.

As weather condition improved, the Electric multiple unit (EMU) train service, after the normal pattern of services resumed, departed from Chennai Central (MMC) station for Tiruttani on Thursday morning. Transportation services were halted in the southern state due to Cyclone Michaung.

Functioning of Educational organisations affected

The Tamil Nadu government announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Thursday due to severe flooding in several parts of these districts in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Schools and colleges in six taluks -- Pallavaram, Tambaram, Vandalur, Thiruporur, Chengalpattu, and Thirukazhukundram -- will remain closed on Thursday.During their operations, IAF dropped a total of 2,300 kg of relief material in the flood-affected areas in Chennai.

Relief materials being provided to those in need

The IAF was working in liaison with the Tamil Nadu government while the relief materials were being provided by various agencies in the state.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones to the cyclone .

"My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Michaung. My prayers are with those injured or affected in the wake of this cyclone. Authorities have been working tirelessly on the ground to assist those affected and will continue their work till the situation fully normalises," PM Modi posted on X.