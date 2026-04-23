'Uninformed & In Poor Taste': India Rebukes Michael Savage Over 'Hellhole' Remark Shared By President Trump

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | PTI

India, on April 23, strongly hit back at the "hellhole" comment made by conservative author and radio host Michael Savage in reference to India, China, and other nations, which was reposted by US President Donald Trump.

"The remarks are obviously uninformed, inappropriate, and in poor taste. They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

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This follows after MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a weekly briefing on Thursday, avoided a direct response to a controversial post by US President Donald Trump that referred to India in derogatory terms.

When asked about Trump resharing a letter calling India and other countries “hellholes,” Jaiswal said, “We have seen some reports. That is where I leave it.”

President Trump Tries To Tone Down The 'Hellhole' Controversy

In an effort to tone down the controversy triggered after US President Donald Trump reshared a remark by conservative author and radio host Michael Savage describing India, China, and other countries as “hellholes,” President Trump praised India, saying, “It’s a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top.”

On April 23, Trump brought attention to a debate on birthright citizenship by sharing a video featuring conservative commentator Michael Savage. In the clip, Savage claimed immigrants misuse US laws by arriving in the “ninth month of their pregnancy,” stating that “a baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet.”

The video, originally aired on The Savage Nation on Newsmax, was later circulated via a Trump-linked account that reposted his social media activity.