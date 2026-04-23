'We Have Seen Some Reports': MEA Avoids Direct Response To Trump's Post Calling India 'Hellhole'

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

The spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, on Thursday avoided giving a direct response to a controversial post by Donald Trump that referred to India in derogatory terms.

During the weekly media briefing, when asked to respond to Trump resharing a letter that described India and other countries as “hellholes,” Jaiswal said, “We have seen some reports. That is where I leave it.”

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Trump has once again stirred controversy after reposting content from Michael Savage, an American political commentator and radio host, in which India, China, and other nations were described using offensive language.

In the widely criticised remarks, Savage alleged that people from two Asian countries travel to the United States late in pregnancy to give birth, claiming that birthright citizenship laws grant their children “instant” citizenship.

Trump also shared the transcript and video of Savage’s podcast Savage Nation, in which the host criticised arguments presented before the Supreme Court of the United States regarding birthright citizenship.

The MEA spokesperson’s restrained response has drawn criticism from opposition leaders. Reacting to Jaiswal’s remarks, Srinivas BV, a leader from the Indian National Congress, posted on X questioning the government’s response and accusing it of failing to strongly counter the remarks.