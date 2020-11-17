'Unholy global gathbandhan...': Amit Shah urges Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to clarify stance on 'Gupkar Gang'

Over the last year, the political and administrative map of Jammu and Kashmir has changed greatly. Beginning with the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, there have been a series of changes - from splitting the erstwhile state into two union territories to detaining major political players for months on end. More recently several changes were made to land ownership laws in the Union Territory.

These changes have not gone down well many of the political leaders in the area. At the time of the revocation of Article 370 however, a large number of these leaders had been detained. While some were released earlier this year, others such as PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have only recently been released. Since then, many of these parties have banded together to create the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration - a coalition consisting of the signatories of the Gupkar Declaration.

The alliance which has National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah as the president and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti as the vice-president also includes several other parties. The alliance included National Conference (NC), PDP, CPI(M), PC, JKPM and ANC. The motive behind this alliance is to work towards restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir after it was revoked in 2019.