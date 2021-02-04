Unfortunate that Chauri Chaura martyrs have not been given significance in history books: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it is unfortunate that martyrs of Chauri Chaura incident have not been given significance in history books.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing, Modi said, "It is unfortunate that the martyrs of Chauri Chaura incident have not been discussed as much as they should have been. Although they have not been given significance in the pages of history, their blood is in the soil of the country and keeps inspiring us."

"The incident of Chauri Chaura was not limited to a police station being set on fire. Its message was huge. Due to various reasons, it was treated as a minor incident, but we should see it in context. The fire was not just in the station but in the hearts of people," he added.

The event marks the year-long centenary celebration of the ‘Chauri Chaura’ incident when a group of protesters participating in the non-cooperation movement set a police station in Gorakhpur on fire after clashes with the police, killing 22 policemen, on 4 February 1922. Three civilians were also killed in the incident.

Pained by the violence, Mahatma Gandhi had called off the non-cooperation movement a few days later on 12 February.

The PM also released a postal stamp dedicated to the Chauri Chaura centenary during the event attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries.

The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the state government will begin in all 75 districts of the state on 4 February.