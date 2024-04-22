'Under Modi’s Rule, First Right To India’s Wealth Has Been Of...' Owaisi Slams PM Modi's 'Infiltrator' Remarks

Asaduddin Owaisi, President of AIMIM | Photo Credit: PTI

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks during an election rally, in which he alleged that the Congress wants to seize the gold and property of people and distribute it among "those with more children (Muslims)."

Reacting sharply to PM Modi's statement, Owaisi accused him of engaging in dirty politics by targeting Muslims to secure majority votes.

Following the viral spread of PM Modi's speech clip on social media, Owaisi took to X, where he wrote, "Modi today called Muslims infiltrators and people with many children. Since 2002 till this day, the only Modi guarantee has been to abuse Muslims and get votes. If one is talking about the country’s wealth, one should know that under Modi’s rule the first right to India’s wealth has been of his wealthy friends. 1% of Indians own 40% of the country’s wealth. Common Hindus are made to fear Muslims while their wealth is being used to enrich others."

Modi today called Muslims infiltrators and people with many children. Since 2002 till this day, the only Modi guarantee has been to abuse Muslims and get votes. If one is talking about the country’s wealth, one should know that under Modi’s rule the first right to India’s wealth… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 21, 2024

PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Sunday over its electoral promise to conduct a survey for a more equitable distribution of the country's wealth.

In the rally, PM Modi stated that the Congress, in its manifesto, pledged to conduct a survey of the property belonging to every person if they come into power.

Expanding on the Congress manifesto, the PM said, "They will check how much gold our sisters own, how much silver tribal families have, and how much money government employees possess. They (Congress) have stated that the gold owned by our sisters would be equally distributed. Does the government have the right to take away your hard-earned property?"

"The gold is not just for show, it represents a woman's self-esteem. The value of the 'Mangalsutra' is not just limited to the price of gold; it is connected to their dreams. Are you (Congress) talking about taking it away?" he added.

Further attacking the Congress party, the Prime Minister claimed that the "Urban Naxal" ideology would not even spare the 'Mangalsutra'.

"When they (Congress) were in government, they stated that Muslims have the first right over India's resources. So, they will distribute this wealth (property and gold) among those with more children, among illegal immigrants...this Urban Naxal ideology won't even spare your Mangalsutra," he added.

During campaign rallies, the Congress party, particularly Rahul Gandhi, repeatedly emphasised their electoral pledge that if they were voted to power, they would conduct a financial and institutional survey to identify who holds the nation's wealth, followed by implementing measures for equitable distribution.

However, following PM Modi's attack, the Congress party clarified that it didn't mention "redistribution" in its manifesto, nor did Rahul Gandhi promise to redistribute the nation's wealth. Party leader Jairam Ramesh asserted that the party favors a "comprehensive socio-economic caste census," while alleging that Gandhi's words were "misquoted."