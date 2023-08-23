'Uncultured Party, Chinese Dalals...': BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Slams Congress, Journalists For Attributing 'Sexist' Post To Him

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday hit out at the opposition Congress and other journalists for sharing a 'sexist' Facebook post shared by an unverified handle attributing to the BJP leader.

Dubey said he didn't expect anything from 'uncultured party' which is against the country for the viral screenshot of a post attributing to him.

What angered Dubey?

The BJP MP from Jharkhand's Godda got enraged after Congress MLA from Mahagama in Godda, Deepika Pandey Singh, shared a post by a Facebook handle named Nishikant Dubey. The post, written in Hindi, had sexist connotations to it.

"Now, the lady doesn't even smell perfume. Earlier, even my sweat would smell like roses to her," the post written in Hindi read.

Congress MLA Pandey, taking a jibe at Dubey over the post, shared the screenshot on X (formerly Twitter), and wrote, "The culture of Modi ji's MP..."

Journalist Abhisar Sharma also took to X and share the same screenshot.

"Just when you think @nishikant_dubey can't stoop lower than this and talk worse about women than this, he suddenly present another pattern of his mentality. Shame on you. How stupid and coward are you?" Sharma wrote.

Dubey slams Congress, journalists

After noticing the screenshot doing rounds in his name, MP Nishikant Dubey took to X to clarify.

Hitting out at Congress and journalists sharing the screenshot, Dubey wrote: "Congress @INCIndia and Chinese brokers love me more, they abuse me even on my unverified account, what is the expectation from uncultured party who are against the country along with journalists who are growing on handouts from Chinese agency."

