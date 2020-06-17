'Unarmed men were hunted down and killed': Report paints graphic picture of India-China stand-off at Galwan Valley

The face-off between Indian and Chinese troops between Monday night and early Tuesday morning has left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead, with several in critical condition. Many Chinese soldiers have been killed too, according to China daily Global Times, but there is no exact figure on the casualties.

Initially, there were reports on Tuesday that three Indian soldiers, which included a colonel, had been killed. However, it was later discovered that 17 other critically soldiers succumbed to their injuries. As of Wednesday morning, according to reports by news agency ANI, three more Indian soldiers are critical.

Now, it has come to light, thanks to a report by News 18 by senior defence expert Praveen Swami, that soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army, armed with iron rods and batons wrapped in barbed wire hunted down and slaughtered Indian soldiers belonging to the 16 Bihar Regiment.