After violent face-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, China plays the 'victim'

BEIJING: China seldom plays a victim, it did just that after the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Almost suggesting that India was the aggressor, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian claimed in Beijing that the two ides had reached a high-level consensus on easing of the border situation when “astonishingly” the Indian side violated the understanding.

Giving details, Zhao claimed that on June 15 the Indian troops “twice crossed the border line and provoked and attacked Chinese personnel.”

The scripted statement was followed by another which seemed to lay bare the Chinese double-speak and duplicity. Asking India to adhere to the consensus and regulate its front-line troops, so that they do not cross the line, Zhao asked New Delhi “not to stir up troubles or make unilateral moves that may complicate matters."