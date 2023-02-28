e-Paper Get App
Umesh Pal murder: Allahabad court to hear today jailed former MP Atiq Ahmed's wife's plea

Umesh Pal's widow Jaya and his mother Shanti Pal have both alleged that Ahmed and his kin were responsible for his killing. The former MP's sons have also been made accused in the murder case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
UP: 7 held after key witness in BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder case shot dead in Prayagraj; chilling CCTV footage surfaces |

Jailed former MP Atiq Ahmed's wife, Shaista Parveen has filed a plea before Allahabad District court claiming that since her two sons were taken away by the police, there has been no update on them.

The matter will be heard in court today.

https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1630413996598910976?s=20

Further details awaited

