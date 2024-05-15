 Uluberia Seat, West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, & Schedule
In this key parliamentary constituency, Arunday Paul Chowdhury from the BJP and Sajda Ahmed from the AITMC are set to face off against each other in the polls. 

Vishesh SinghUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 02:13 PM IST
article-image

Uluberia: Out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Uluberia is an important general constituency that is set to witness polls on May 20th during the 5th phase of the Lok Sabha Elections, which commenced on 19th April. This constituency has a literacy rate of 74.33 percent and has seven assembly segments (Uluberia Purba, Uluberia Uttar, Uluberia Dakshin, Shyampur, Bagnan, Amta, and Udaynarayanpur) that come under the Hooghly district. As per the 2021 Assembly Elections, the Trinamool Congress has 7 MLA’s from this constituency. The CPI(M) has dominated this constituency since 1971 until 2009,when the Trinamool Congress seized control of the seat. 

Prime Contenders 

Among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee led AITMC has fielded Sajda Ahmed to contest against the BJP’s Arunday Paulchowdhury in this election. The BJP is eyeing overturning the AITMC’s stronghold in the seat, whereas AITMC is aiming to win for the third consecutive year in this seat.  

article-image

What happened in the previous polls?

In the 2019 general elections, Sajda Ahmed from the AITMC defeated Joy Banerjee from the BJP with 2,15,359 marginal votes, securing 6,94,945 votes and 53 percent of the vote share. 

In the 2014 elections, Sultan Ahmed from AITMC secured 5,70,785 votes and, with 48.46 percent of the vote share, defeated the CPI(M)’s Sabir Uddin Molla with a margin of 2,01,222 votes.  

Uluberial: Previous Lok Sabha Election Results

Uluberial: Previous Lok Sabha Election Results | FPJ

In 2009, Sultan Ahmed secured 5,14,193 votes with 50.92 percent of the vote share defeating Hannan Mollah from the CPI(M) with 98,396 marginal votes.

article-image

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.

