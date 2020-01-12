Ukrainian President demands 'full admission of guilt', compensation from Iran over downing of passenger plane

While the majority of passengers on flight PS752, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, were dual national Iranian-Canadians, it also included Ukrainians, Afghans, Britons and Swedes.

"Iran has pleaded guilty to crashing the Ukrainian plane. But we insist on a full admission of guilt," Zelensky wrote on Facebook.

"We expect from Iran assurances of their readiness for a full and open investigation, bringing those responsible to justice, the return of the bodies of the dead, the payment of compensation, official apologies through diplomatic channels," he said.

"Our 45 experts must get full access and cooperation to establish justice," he added.