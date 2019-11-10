UGC NET releases its December 2019 admit card at ntanet.nic.in , Here's how to download it

The National Testing Agency has released its admit card for the UGC NET December 2019 on Sunday. Registered candidates can now download the admit card from online at ntanet.nic.in.
The examination will be conducted from December 2 to 6, 2019. You can download the card online from here.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download the admit card.
Visit the official website.
Click on the link that reads, ‘Download admit card’.
Fill in your log-in credentials in the new tab.
You’ll be able to view your admit card on the screen.
Download the admit card and take a print out for safekeeping.
